THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:39



Emergency services extinguished the fire in a garage in Torre Pacheco early this Wednesday. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 6:26 a.m. warning of the event, which occurred in a building on Coimbra street.

Units of the Torre Pacheco Local Police, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, Civil Protection personnel and an ambulance in prevention of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the place. The toilets attended to two men of 34 and 26 years in the place.