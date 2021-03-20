The action of the firefighters and the Local Police avoided personal injury Staffing of firefighters during the action in the fire. / C. C:

Firefighters from the Cieza park put down a fire that affected a home in Cieza this Saturday morning without, fortunately, personal injury. The events occurred around 9 a.m. in the morning, when a neighbor called 112 communicating that a lot of smoke was coming out of a house located on Quevedo de Cieza street, and that its owners were busy putting out a fire inside.

A patrol of the Local Police of the town quickly moved to the place, which after verifying the facts required the presence of the firefighting services of the Region. A crew of firefighters moved to the scene and quickly took control of the flames, which were located inside a chimney. The action prevented personal injury.