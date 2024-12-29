The Mossos d’Esquadra have reported this Sunday that they have arrested four people who allegedly robbed homes in Barcelona and were electrical tape on fingers so as not to leave traces.

They have been caught red-handed when two of them They were leaving a farm in the Sants neighborhood, while the other two monitored the surroundings, according to the Catalan police in a publication in X.

At the moment of stopping them, the Mossos found them jewelry and 5,250 euros, so they have proceeded to his arrest.