Police in Moscow conducted mass raids on LGBT establishments

In several Moscow establishments related to the theme of the LGBT movement (The international LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), massive raids took place. The metropolitan police were interested in clubs and saunas.

The checks took place on the night of Sunday, December 2, in a club on Malaya Yakimanka, in an establishment near the Avtozavodskaya metro station and in a strip club for men located near the Polyanka station. In addition, raids were organized in one of the bars near Chistoprudny Boulevard and in several saunas in the city.

“Everything is going on like a regular drug raid. No violations were found, but the mood was spoiled. It was indelicate in the sauna, with show masks, they put everyone face down,” said eyewitnesses from a premium sauna for men near Tsvetnoy Boulevard in the city center.

The raids began from Malaya Yakimanka

First, the police broke into the premises on Malaya Yakimanka under the pretext of searching for drugs. At that time, there were about 300 people in the establishment. As a result of the check, several visitors were detained, who were released immediately after law enforcement officers photographed their passports.

“In the middle of the party, they stopped the music and began to enter the halls [полиция]. There were also citizens of other countries at the party. On the way out they took photographs of passports without permission to do so. The scheme was worked out, this is how similar clubs in St. Petersburg were closed. Someone is panicking,” said an eyewitness.

Inspections were carried out in other establishments in the city according to the same scenario. During an event in a bar near Chistoprudny Boulevard, the management of the establishment announced to visitors about the upcoming visit of the security forces.

There was an ordinary party, the owner comes out and says that within an hour people in uniform will come in connection with the recent law. Within 20 minutes the dance floor began to empty eyewitness

Later, representatives of the establishment reported that one of the popular singers, whose name they did not disclose, refused to perform at the bar.

The police said the raids were carried out as part of the fight against drug trafficking.

The metropolitan police reported that the raids on so-called LGBT clubs were carried out as part of the general fight against drug trafficking. According to law enforcement officers, it was a coincidence that their part on December 1 took place in the above-mentioned establishments.

Photo: Maria Grigorieva / Lenta.ru

As it became known, there were no special raids on LGBT clubs. As a result of the checks, there were reportedly no arrests and no drugs were found. It is alleged that the police behaved correctly.

One of the oldest clubs in St. Petersburg has closed

On December 2, it also became known that one of the oldest LGBT clubs in St. Petersburg and Russia, “Central Station” stopped work after the LGBT movement was recognized as an extremist organization banned in Russia. The closure was announced on the establishment’s social networks.

Dear friends, unfortunately, the site we rented refused to allow us to work due to the law. We apologize, we are no longer working. See you again! administration of the group "Central Station St. Petersburg" on VKontakte

International LGBT movement banned in Russia

On November 30, the Supreme Court of Russia declared the “International LGBT Movement” extremist (recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) and banned its activities in the country. The court’s decision came into force immediately.

The lawsuit was filed by the Russian Ministry of Justice on November 17. According to him, the movement’s activities contain “various signs and manifestations of an extremist orientation, including incitement of social and religious discord.” The department did not specify what exactly it considers a movement, who is in it or how it is organized.