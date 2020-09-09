The Dorogomilovsky court docket of Moscow put an finish to the dispute between the pinnacle of the Rostec aviation cluster, Anatoly Serdyukov, and his neighbors, a household of well-known medical doctors. About it reports “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

In accordance with the newspaper, the declare of the owners affiliation “Molochny-6” chaired by Serdyukov in opposition to the residents – the surgeon Alexander Teplyashin and his spouse – was rejected, and the highest supervisor’s household was denied entry to the terrace of the elite home.

The HOA demanded permission to entry Teplyashin’s residence resulting from leaks from neighbors – Serdyukov’s sister Galina Puzikova. The latter claimed that she ordered a particular examination to determine the reason for the leaks, and for this she wanted to get to the neighbors’ terrace. Representatives of the housing inspectorate and the BTI offered a conclusion in court docket, in response to which such entry was not required for the research.

The defendants complained that this lawsuit was one other try by neighbors to get them out of their flats.

