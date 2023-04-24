He Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, lit a candle of hope to the corn and wheat producers to satisfy their demands to achieve 7,000 pesos for a ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat. In the act that was more political than anything else that took place the day before yesterday at the Mazatlán Convention Center, Adán Augusto pointed out that producers will have support. For some leaders of the organizations, especially those in northern Sinaloa, this is translated as “a fact” because the official is obliged to respond favorably for his presidential aspirations, but others are not very excited because they already know it. It is possible that today it is clearer what these supports consist of because the Secretary of the Interior left him the task of communicating it to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

Deep down, many producers believe that the Secretary of the Interior said sincerely that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognizes the importance of Sinaloa and its agricultural fields for the food strategy that is being implemented. Already It will be seen this week if the federal government’s proposal meets the expectations of the farmers or if the disagreement is accentuated. For now, the meeting that Rocha Moya would have tomorrow with the president is going to be delayed because he is going to be isolated for a few days because covid was detected yesterday.

The president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, Baltazar Valdezit was not allowed to pass to the local deputy serapio vargas, who, they say, took away the bully. According to what some leaders say, after the meeting on Friday with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, Valdez intercepted Vargas and firmly told him, among other things, that he was more of a man than he was on whatever land he wanted. From the front, without half measures then. Vargas froze. He said nothing. They say that Valdez stalled him because the legislator in a meeting pointed out that some leaders had “cracked” the agreement not to march. Vargas only referred to the leader of the CNC in Sinaloa, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, but Valdez was left with the sack.

Given the delay in defining the guarantee prices for corn and wheat crops, the president of the Canaco in Guasave pointed out that they sympathize with the men of the field, since if they do not comply with fair prices, it is a fact that everyone will do badly, since the economy of Sinaloa revolves around that activity. Ariel Lugo Carvajal highlighted that they give credit to the producers to establish their crops, since they know that the resource they obtain from the crops generates an important income for them. Thus, therefore, they support giving them just enough.

The saying goes well that when it doesn’t rain, it drizzles, since to producers in the Évora region, who still do not have a clear marketing scheme, there is also fear that there are no good yields in corn because the weather conditions were not very helpful in past months. Despite this, hope remains strong, as Carlos Beltrán Astorga, president of the Évora Valley Plant Health Board, hopes that it will be a favorable threshing. It only remains to wait for the first harvests.

We recommend you read: