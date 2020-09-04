On Thursday, September 3, within the American metropolis of Rochester, New York, seven cops had been dismissed from service. They’re accused of the homicide of the dark-skinned Daniel Pond, which was dedicated again in March. Nonetheless, the surprising particulars of the loss of life of the African American grew to become identified solely now, after the lawyer of the Prud’s family members obtained a video made by one of many policemen on the day of Daniel’s arrest on March 23, 2020.

Within the video, a unadorned Pond sits in the course of the road proper on the asphalt, surrounded by cops. Daniel’s arms are handcuffed behind his again. A plastic bag is placed on his head, the straps of that are tightened.

“Give me a gun! Give me a gun! ” – Pond tries to shout. Three cops push with drive in order that the African American is mendacity, whereas his face is pressed towards the asphalt, the bag stays on his head. The officers inform him to settle down and never spit. Daniel is on this place for 2 minutes. He stops transferring. “Are you all proper, buddy?” One of many officers asks. The pond is silent. The policeman calls the ambulance brigade.

Daniel was taken to the hospital the place he died on March 30. The loss of life report says that Pond died in consequence “Issues from asphyxia.” All indicators of homicide are indicated. As well as, a excessive content material of the substance phencyclidine, generally known as the drug “angel mud”, was discovered within the physique of the deceased.

The lawyer for the Pond family members, Elliot Dolby-Shields, advised The New York Occasions that Daniel got here to Rochester to go to his brother Joe and was pressured to stick with him because of the quarantine imposed by the New York state authorities.

On the night of March twenty third, Joe Prud known as 911 and stated that his brother had run away from dwelling. “In an especially agitated state.” He advised the dispatcher that Daniel had longstanding psychological issues and was registered.

A couple of minutes later, the 911 dispatcher recorded one other name. A truck driver contacted the service. He stated {that a} bare dark-skinned man is working alongside one of many streets in Rochester and screaming that he’s contaminated with the coronavirus. This man tried to get into the cab of the truck. On the similar time, he spits.

The patrol automobiles went to the decision. The knowledge was confirmed. The Rochester police chief now claims that his subordinates acted on directions first. Tie luggage are utilized by cops in instances the place there’s a risk of an infection throughout detention. Daniel Pond spat and screamed that he was contaminated.

In fact, the police chief doesn’t approve of additional actions of the officers. He additionally denies the lawyer’s accusation that the authorities allegedly tried to cover the circumstances of the loss of life of Prud and due to this fact offered a video of the detention so late.

The discharge of the video sparked unrest in Rochester. Greater than 100 activists gathered outdoors the police headquarters on September 3. Joe Pond and lawyer Dalby-Shields additionally got here. “I known as the police for assist, not for them to lynch my brother!” Joe stated.

Protest in Rochester

The homicide of Daniel Pond befell two months earlier than the loss of life of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The black man is thought to have been strangled to loss of life by a police officer throughout his arrest. The incident sparked huge protests towards racism and police abuse not solely in the US, but in addition in lots of different nations all over the world. They don’t subside till now, fueled by new instances. For instance, in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin, patrolmen fired seven pictures behind an unarmed black Jacob Blake as he bought into his automotive. Blake’s three babies had been within the again seat. All the things occurred earlier than their eyes. Jacob survived however is in important situation on the hospital. He underwent a number of operations, however docs say that the affected person is more likely to stay disabled. Blake was paralyzed – one of many bullets hit the backbone.

