The tragedy of Orlando Snack, which happened last Sunday 20 June in Turin, shocked the entire web and all those who loved and knew it. The boy is thrown under a train and has lost his life at the age of 18.

Today the mother has chosen to express her pain and anger. She doesn’t believe in her son’s voluntary gesture, but she is sure that someone pushed him to kill himself, because he was homosexual. This is what was leaked, even from heavy comments appeared on his social profiles. Bullying, homophobia and instigation to suicide, these are the accusations for which the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a investigation file.

Anna Screnci, Orlando’s mother, posted a video on Facebook. The words of a mother, who can no longer hold the most important person in her life in her arms.

The words of Orlando Merenda’s mother

I do not believe in justice, I will fight alone to have the truth. I want to evaluate everything by myself, with my own eyes. I will go on because this is my task: to obtain justice, that of a mother who has lost her son. My son just wanted to be free to do what he wanted.

My fault is that I was away when he needed it, in the adolescent stage. If I had been by his side, I could have protected him, he would have confided his fears to me. Whoever has taken my joy from me will regret it bitterly. You have been deceived, plagiarized, mocked, humiliated… Your so fragile character… You didn’t know how to say no. You have been everyone’s friend. We will find justice.

Anna believes that her son Orlando was not the kind of guy who could have accomplished a such an extreme gesture. For this, she is convinced that someone may have targeted him and pushed him to suicide. Someone who hasn’t made it possible live his life as he wanted, how it made him happy.