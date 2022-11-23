WHILE THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR continues with the crops in this that is already considered the most expensive season ever (due to the increase in the price of inputs by more than 30 percent compared to 2021-2022), producers push the proposal of a base price for the corn harvest. They request 6 thousand 300 pesos per ton to achieve a good commercialization. The Confederation of Agricultural Associations of Sinaloa (Caades)chaired by Marte Vega Roman, considers that there is still time to lobby for this floor price. Nevertheless, The support of the State Government will be required to finalize the agreements.

WHEAT AND CORN PRODUCERS of ahome got nervous about lowering futures prices because of the exports what did he start to do Ukraine after agreements with Russia. The expectations what did they have for this agricultural cycle they went down, since they are seeing that the price of grains will not arrive like last year, especially that of wheatwhose ton was put in a moment to more than 10 thousand pesos, something never seen before. They say that Jose Manuel Santos, cenecista leader in the Reed Valleytry not to drop the mood among those who go with everything preparing to establish the crop. the corn growers in the part of Fort Valley they are in the same And they are in a worse position because they established more acreage. The more production, the more risk of price collapse.

AFTER PARTICIPATING at the 28th ordinary assembly of the National Association of Irrigation Usersthe president of the Association of Farmers of the West Sinaloa River in Guasave stressed that there were more than 800 representatives of irrigation modules from all over the countrywhere emphasis was placed on the urgent need to make more efficient use of water. Jesus Rojo Plascencia stressed that they AARSPshare the vision of caring for the hidric resourcesince this is essential for the agricultural sector remain in force, hence the urgency of raising awareness among the producer about.

FOR THE LOW PRICES in which it was sold beans During 2021, the farmers of the Evora They did not want to take risks and during the current year they did not plant this legume, something that, according to Carlos Beltran Astorga, president of the Plant Health Board of the Évora Valleywill cause that for this season the price per ton of bean has a considerable increase, something that will favor farmers who ventured to sow. However, the scarcity of beans in the Evora it will be almost certain because of 60 thousand hectares that were being planted every year, currently only 20 thousand were planted.

START IN ESCUINAPA a new agricultural cycle to produce thousands of tons of vegetables that are exported to other countries and taken to different states in Mexico. To make the aforementioned a reality, labor is required, but the shelters and nurseries are not yet ready to receive the day laborers. The City Council has already said that it will ask the producers for support to rehabilitate and put into operation the nurseries for the children of these workers, since they are in poor condition. In addition to starting the hostel for teacapan. The question is: will the producers of the region agree to enter into this commitment?