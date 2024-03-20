After a videor the one shown to a teacher throwing the students' notebooks on the floor, educational authorities of the State of Mexico revealed that the teacher was fired.

It was this Wednesday morning when the State Secretary of Education announced through a statement that the teacher exposed for throwing notebooks at her students at the Lázaro Cárdenas Elementary School in Toluca, was removed from her position.

In the statement, the educational authorities also stated that after the unfortunate incident, the teacher is under investigation to determine whether his conduct constitutes a serious infraction and thus be able to issue a punishment.

In the video, recorded by one of the affected students, it is clearly observed how the teacher, instead of handing over the students' notebooks in a respectful manner, chooses to throw them on the ground.