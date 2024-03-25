Netflix released the trailer for 'Wall with Wall' this Mondaythe first film starring Aitanawhich will arrive on this platform on April 12 amid great expectation from the artist's followers.

Patricia Font, who jumped into direction in 2023 with the applauded 'The teacher who promised the sea', is the director of this Tripictures, Second Gen Pictures and Blind Date Productions production, with a script by Marta Sánchez, who previously put her stamp on series like 'Allíbajo'.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is a 'remake' of the French romantic comedy 'Behind the Wall' (2015) and it tells the battle between Valentina, the pianist who plays Aitanaand his neighbor, played by actor Fernando Guallar.

Along with them, Natalia Rodríguez, Adam Jezierski, Paco Tous and Miguel Ángel Muñoz, among others, also appear in the cast of the series.

'Wall against wall', available on Netflix, is not the debut of the singer and songwriter in the world of dramatic acting, since in December 2022 she premiered the series 'The Last' on Disney+, along with Miguel Bernardeau.

In parallel, Aitana Ocaña (Barcelona, ​​1999) continues with her musical side, which in 2018 projected her to fame since her departure from the talent contest 'Operación Triunfo' and which has given rise to three increasingly successful studio albums , until the recent 'Alpha' (2023).

In fact, Aitana is She has become one of the national artists who sells the most concert tickets in Spain, It has yet to hold a great show on December 28 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium that sold out its entire capacity in 72 hours.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news from celebrities