One of the most anticipated games for the end of the month is Fire Emblem Engage, the next main installment of the series that places us in a setting where there are tributes to past games. And while it’s two more weeks away from getting our hands on it, there are users who have already released what appears to be the intro video and splash screen online.

This video was posted by the Dutch fansite of Nintendo, N1-UP and it is presumed that it was footage captured during a preview session attended by the press specialized in Europe. At the moment, the company has not released any type of copyright infringement, so those interested can take a look before trying the game.

It is worth mentioning that compared to other games in the franchise, it seems that Fire Emblem Engage has received more support in terms of advertising, with several spots launched in recent weeks. That’s because this one was featured in the last Nintendo Direct, and therefore, great advances could not be made known at events.

Remember that the title is released next January 27th in nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I’m already dying to play it, but it seems like time is passing relatively slowly, and that worries me in a way. They have not launched the pre-sale of the special edition either, so you have to be alert.