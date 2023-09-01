After years of expectation and advances, Starfield… is not yet available. But the review embargo has been lifted and with it, the first technical review of the game is here. The highlight is that Starfield seems to be working solidly in both the xbox series x as in the smaller and less powerful version, the S-series. This is a bit surprising considering the history of Bethesdabut it’s probably good news for people planning to play the game on the cheapest next-gen machine from Microsoft.

Starfield (With The Elder Scrolls VI) was first hinted at years ago at E3 2018. Since then, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the game, as well as the discourse around it, has grown with each new trailer, sneak peek, and interview. After all that, players will soon be able to play the console exclusive. Xbox Series X/S when it launches, for those who have paid for early access, on August 31. All others, including subscribers to GamePassthey will get the game on September 6.

So what is there to expect? While reviews aren’t universally glowing, the game at least appears to be more technically sound and stable than any previous console release from Bethesda. On August 31, Digital Foundry posted their first video on Starfield and how the game looks and works on consoles Xbox. And it’s mostly good news!

According to this technology-focused outlet, Starfield runs at a constant 30fps on both consoles X-series and S. Performance is pretty solid, with Digital Foundry stating that the RPG “basically hits a steady 30fps for pretty much everything you do in the game.” This is true on both machines. The only caveat here seems to be the largest cities in the game, specifically the two largest cities. In these areas, it has been reported that game performance can start to falter, with frame drops and some stuttering.

However, Digital Foundry notes that it never gets anywhere near the unplayable drops seen in the big city of fallout 4 when played on Xbox One. So that’s good! What surprised me more than anything is how well the version of S-series of the game with the version of x. Yes, there are some differences, such as lower quality reflections, shadows, and some missing detail in the distance.

But it seems that these concessions in quality helped the version of S-series of Starfield maintain a solid 30 fps while using a scaled 1440p resolution. Not bad for a small machine under $6,000 pesos. I get the feeling that Bethesda and Microsoft put in extra time and effort to make sure the small console could handle the massive RPG.

Of course, some players may be disappointed by the number of loading screens they will see when playing the game. Digital Foundry notes that on both machines, exploring planets and cities involves a lot of loading screens. These are fast, thanks to the consoles’ SSD, but still something to keep in mind. It’s not a seamless open world, which isn’t surprising considering the scale of Starfield and how much is happening at any time.

The video also points out that some planets feel empty and desolate, but at least they’re running at 30fps! In general, Starfield on consoles it seems to perform much better than I expected. According to Digital Foundry, Starfield It’s also not very buggy, which seems to be the general consensus, at least in these early hours. That is a marked difference and a vast improvement compared to Fallout 76, Fallout 4 and skyrim. It also means you don’t have to wait six months for Bethesda fix the game, as usual.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I’m glad they took their time and I’m surprised they’ve come up with such a stable experience. I wish other developers would follow suit to deliver something stable.