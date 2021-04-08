Henry Cavill announced the end of filming for the new season of the series that stars on Netflix: The Witcher. The cessation of his activities would have given the actor the opportunity to hang out with his partner. What the Superman interpreter did not expect was that they would capture it in photos and that these would quickly go viral.

It is the first time that the actor is publicly photographed with his girlfriend, although her identity is still unknown. On this occasion, the images show Cavill hand in hand with a woman in a London park, as they take a walk in the company of Kal, the actor’s pet.

The photographs were released by the Daily Mail medium and caused a stir among the 37-year-old actor’s fans. Likewise, doubts about the identity of the woman accompanying Cavill during his walks in London, because the use of the mask has prevented him from recognizing who it is.

The Daily Mail published the photos of Henry Cavill in London. Photo: Capture / Twitter

The difficult situation that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the filming of the aforementioned series to present numerous complications and, with it, the delivery of the new season of the medieval fantasy production is extended.

Although the recordings of Cavill, there is still no set date for the premiere. The only thing that is known so far is that it could take place at the end of 2021, which makes the followers of the story speculate that it could reach the platform in December this year.

Henry Cavill, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.