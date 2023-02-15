Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-They are the remains of the Titanic… Images never before seen publicly after its sinking more than a century ago… There are more than 80 minutes of filming that show the achievements of the immersion directed by Robert Ballard, an expedition that for the first time got human eyes to observe the ocean liner after colliding with the iceberg. The ship is now approximately 2.4 miles below the ocean surface. Several wrecks were impossible to locate after the vast expanse of the search area. The footage was released on February 10 in memory of the 25th anniversary debut of the film “Titanic.”









