It is widely known that before the official release of Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo 64, the company’s characters were not going to be used, but rather polygonal and somewhat generic models. And now, the creator of the franchise himself, Masahiro Sakurai, gives us a more concrete look at what the prototype version of the fighting game looked like. A new video on Sakurai’s YouTube channel reveals images of Dragon King: The Fighting Game, the original game that formed the basis of what we know today as its flagship franchise. In this he tells us that at that time there were still no special abilities, grabs, dodges, just the standard blows that the characters will execute. This is what the creator commented: It had smash attacks, jumps in the air, shields, dashes and aerial attacks in five directions. A Battlefield stage design, too, although you could change that. Here’s more feedback on this prototype: At the time, we were very limited in how we could configure models. But they still move pretty well, I’d say. Now when you think of Smash Bros., you can’t help but think of its huge roster of Nintendo characters. But this was not in the original proposal, it is something that we negotiated later. I came up with the idea for this game in 1996, when command input for fighting games was starting to get extremely complicated. Some of these were extremely intense. So, I went for simple controls with one stick and one button direction, something that players could pick up intuitively. Remember that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on Nintendo Switch. Via: IGN



Editor’s note: It is always very positive to have this type of documentation, especially with material that we already thought was lost in time. It is something of the most relevant that Sakurai has opened her channel. The post Unseen images of the prototype of Super Smash Bros. first appeared on Atomix.

