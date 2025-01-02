Luiz Henrique’s performance, for which Betis can still earn more money, continues to give something to talk about. The Brazilian footballer has recovered at Botafogo, after being transferred by the Heliopolitan team just a year ago to the Textor Group, the high level that he showed at Fluminense and that caused the Betic team to sign him after winning the 2022 Copa del Rey. So, now with Olympique Lyon on the horizon, various information is becoming known indicating that several clubs are interested in his services.

It must be remembered that the move to the French team, given that it is a club that belongs to the group headed by John Textor, was already set in the transfer negotiations that took place in January 2024 and that this change of club would give Betis two million more variables that had to be added to the 16 fixed ‘kilos’ in which he signed the sale and another two million if he played at least 50 percent of the games in which he was available for the coach during his stay at the club. Botafogo, something that was more than accomplished.

From Italy, specifically La Gazzetta dello Sportreported this Thursday, January 2, that Fiorentina is monitoring Luiz Henrique with the intention of being able to sign him and incorporate him into their ranks, where the Brazilian Dodo is making efforts so that the operation can take place. “Brother”, “South American Ballon d’Or” or “you are a beast, brother. “You deserve this crown,” were some of the messages that Dodo dedicated to Luiz Henrique. The fact is that in the information of the prestigious Italian media estimate a possible transfer of the Brazilian attacker at around 30 million euros, so they see it as more feasible that the operation could take place in the face of the next summer market, that is, starting in July, than now in the current winter souk of the month of January.

Be that as it may, Luiz Henrique’s strength will lead him to return to European football, after being under Pellegrini for a season and a half in Heliópolis (between July 2022 and January 2024) in which his sporting performance was too irregular. , which led Betis to transfer him and obtain, at least, a significant financial return.