



In addition to Kelechi Iheanacho and Valentín Barco, whose departures from the Sevilla first team are being worked on to be finalized in the coming days, Gonzalo Montiel is another of the footballers who may leave the Nervionense discipline in this winter market for the 24th season. 25. The right-back is convinced of returning to Argentina, specifically to the team that formed him and from which the Sevilla team signed him for 11 million euros in the 21-22 season, River Plate and, although he trains and plays under the orders of García Pimienta, as for example happened on Saturday in the Copa del Rey duel against Almería, in which he started, he would have already communicated to Marcelo Gallardo, coach of the ‘millionaire’ his desire to return.

This point has been published by the Argentine sports newspaper Ole in information that also indicates that Sevilla would have rejected an offer from River Plate worth 3 million euros, since they would be requesting an amount that is close to 5 ‘kilos’ to be able to get rid of Montiel, after his unsuccessful loan to Nottingham Forest last season 23-24, after in the current campaign García Pimienta has counted more with Carmona at right back and has even had more participation with Argentina in the FIFA dates of September, October and November than with the sevilla shirt.

It is no less true that the parties are practically condemned to understand each other. First, Sevilla, to get closer to the parameters of the salary limit, although Montiel is not charging too high amounts, and to get rid of a piece that counts very little for the coach. Then the footballer himself who, although he did not want to end his European adventure so soon, is now willing to return. And finally, River Plate, which, after signing world champions like Pezzella and Acuña last summer, the latter from Sevilla, continues to try to strengthen itself so that the team reaches the next FIFA Club World Cup in the best possible way. , which will be held this summer of 2025.