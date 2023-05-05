













They publish free concert of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in what comes out Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild held the first symphony concert at the Tokorozawa Civic Cultural Center in the Japanese prefecture of Saitama on April 22, 2023. The event lasts about two hours and is produced by Ensemble GAP

This is a group that specializes in performing orchestral interpretations of pieces from anime soundtracks, video games and pop music referring to the same themes.

However, The orchestra clarified that they are not an official production that has the Nintendo seal or any music rights from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild —nor of another project, for the moment—. However, their event was more than satisfactory and many people came to see them, the artists also expressed their joy for it.

Source: Emseble GAP

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – What pieces does the orchestral concert include?

The concert opened with the iconic 2017 trailer for the Breath of the Wild installment. After that the performance is divided into three parts, each consisting of five pieces of music.

