This week has been full of controversy at Microsoft, since several of its documents to present its case of wanting to buy Activision Blizzard have been leaked online, revealing much of the future plans with the brand. Xbox. However, it seems that things are smiling for the company, since a certain organization would have finally approved the acquisition, or something like that.

As many know, the market regulatory body in the United Kingdom, better known as CMAhas been the last obstacle for Microsoft Add the creators of Devil, something that has not been easy to address. During a new review, it is confirmed that this organization has provisionally approved the purchase, which in theory is a semi-definitive closure.

Here is what was mentioned in his statement:

While the CMA has identified limited residual concerns with the new agreement, Microsoft has proposed solutions that the CMA has tentatively concluded should address these issues. While the restructured deal is materially different to the previous transaction and substantially addresses most concerns, the CMA has limited residual concerns that certain provisions in the sale of Ubisoft Activision’s cloud streaming rights to could be circumvented, terminated or not. To address these concerns, Microsoft has offered solutions to ensure that the CMA can enforce the terms of Activision’s rights sale to Ubisoft. The CMA has provisionally concluded that this additional protection should resolve those residual concerns.

Given this, the CEO of Microsoft have expressed that they feel relieved by what was said by the CMA, mentioning that it is a positive step towards reaching a resolution that is apparently in their favor. However, it must be taken into account that the deadline to reach its verdict is next October 18so the time in which the CMA You will have to think about the matter.

Of course, the deal would be practically closed, unless an unlikely objection arises.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: All of this means that Microsoft can finally announce in October that they own the company, unless they come up with some ridiculous thing to object to again. Let’s hope there are no more setbacks.