Madrid. A study published in Nature by an international team of scientists provides clear evidence of a link between astronomically induced climate change and human evolution.

Combining the world’s largest database of well-dated fossil remains and archaeological artifacts with an unprecedented new supercomputer model that simulates the Earth’s climate history of the past 2 million years, the team of experts in climate modelling, anthropology and ecology determined under what environmental conditions archaic humans probably lived.

The impact of climate change on human evolution has long been suspected, but has been difficult to prove due to the paucity of records near human fossil sites. To get around this problem, the team investigated what the weather was like in their computer simulation at the times and places where humans lived. This revealed the preferred environmental conditions of different hominin groups.

This study considers the following species: Homo sapiens, homoneanderthalensis, Homo heidelbergensis (including African and Eurasian populations), Homo erectus and the first homo africans (including the Homo ergaster and the Homo habilis). From there, the team looked at all the places and times those conditions occurred in the model. He created time-evolving maps of possible hominin habitats.

Although different groups of archaic humans preferred different climatic environments, all of their habitats responded to climatic changes caused by astronomical changes in the wobble, tilt, and orbital eccentricity of the Earth’s axis with time scales ranging from 21 to 400 thousand years. years,” Axel Timmermann, the study’s first author and director of the IBS Center for Climate Physics at Pusan ​​National University in South Korea, said in a statement.

To test the strength of the link between climate and human habitats, the scientists repeated their analysis, but with the ages of the fossils shuffled like a deck of cards. If the past evolution of climate variables did not affect where and when humans lived, both methods would result in the same habitats.

However, the researchers found significant differences in habitat patterns for the three most recent hominin groups. (Homo sapiens, Homo neanderthalensis Y Homo heidelbergensis) by using the shuffled and realistic fossil ages. “This result implies that, at least for the past 500,000 years, the actual sequence of past climate change, including glacial cycles, played a central role in determining where hominin groups lived and where their remains have been found.” Timmerman explained.