One of the important news provided by the Murcia office of the Geological and Mining Institute (Igme) is the existence of a groundwater mass in the Fuente Álamo area without connection to the Quaternary aquifer. The delimitation proposed by this body, integrated into the CSIC, covers from the eastern limit of the Rambla de La Murta to the area of ​​Cabecico del Rey. In addition, it means reducing the area occupied by the aquifer directly connected to the Mar Menor by about 100 square kilometers. This underground mass of the Campo de Cartagena occupies, according to the reports available up to now, more than a thousand square kilometers. The Igme scientist José Luis García Aróstegui, responsible for the work within the European Aquifer project, stressed that one of the repercussions of this finding is that “the contamination that may be in the so-called detrital basin of Fuente Álamo does not reach the Quaternary aquifer and, therefore, it does not end in the Mar Menor». They emphasize that the possible chemical contamination of the underground mass at a local level would not reach the lagoon in any case. Based on this scientific evidence, the researcher added, “better decisions can be made on the management of groundwater.” He added that, eventually, there could be a modification of the Law for the Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor, in terms of limitations on certain activities. All this, within a catchment basin that is affected by the risks derived from nitrate contamination. Not surprisingly, the aquifer is declared at chemical risk due to excess nitrates, which has led the Ministry for Ecological Transition to plan corrective measures, within the Framework of Priority Actions for the Recovery of the Mar Menor. The Fuente Álamo area not only has agricultural activity, the main source of nitrates according to scientific reports from the University of Murcia (UMU) and other institutions, but also stands out for the number of pig feedlots. Improving the management of these farms is another of the objectives of the state plan. In parallel, the Autonomous Community has increased controls to prevent slurry spills into the environment. The Civil Guard and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) have also intensified inspections and have opened disciplinary proceedings. Works in Doñana and Daimiel García Aróstegui explained that, in later works, it is intended to analyze the quality of the waters of the underground ‘bag’ of Fuente Álamo. And he pointed out that the Ministry has also placed the qualitative analysis of the quaternary aquifer in the hands of Tragsa and that the Igme has already collaborated with the Ministry’s General Directorate of Water in the Groundwater Action Plan 2023-2030 and in studies on other areas. sensitive in Spain at an environmental level, such as Doñana and the Tablas de Daimiel. For this reason, the scientist trusts that the Ministry will take into account the scientific contributions of the Igme in its recovery plan for the Mar Menor, “just like it is doing” with another agency linked to the CSIC: the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO). Meanwhile, the central and regional governments are preparing a digital meeting to address the current state of the Mar Menor, progress in the measures implemented and planned by each administration, and the possible coordination of actions in the lagoon and in the basin as a whole. Community and Ministry sources confirmed to LA VERDAD that the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and the Minister for the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, will hold a meeting tomorrow by video call. The meeting stems from an invitation from Morán, who days ago sent a letter to Vázquez in response to one from the counselor to the Minister for Ecological Transition. Green filters and ‘puncture’ Among other things, the high official of the central government, of the PSOE, reiterated to the regional government, of the PP, the rejection of the request to recover the construction project of the north collector, alleging environmental, economic and also social reasons for the towns of San Pedro del Pinatar and Pilar de la Horadada. The regional executive insists, however, on his approach to complement the green filters and wetlands with the discharge of the aquifer to stop nitrate pollution.

