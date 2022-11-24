Guadalajara Jalisco.- As a protest to demand justice for the deaths of cyclists and pedestrians, various groups demonstrated this weekend in the vicinity of a Peribús station, in the south of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

The groups Pasos Blancos, Bicicleta Blanca and the Sustainable Mobility group of the ITESO University, reminded the 14 cyclists Y 100 pedestrians who have died so far this year in different accidents registered in the City.

The demonstration was held at the crossroads of the Lopez Mateos Avenue Sur and Periférico, in the vicinity of a Mi Macro Periférico station, where they placed a white bicycle in memory of the fatalities of road incidents.

We recommend you read:

They also hung a clothesline with white t-shirts to remember the pedestrians who have died under the tires of a vehicle.

The organizations took the opportunity to demand that the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works of the Government of Jaliscoto finish building the corresponding bike paths, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to avoid these deaths.