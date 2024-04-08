Shift Up, the studio behind Stellar Blade, is the center of attention right now. Thanks to the new PlayStation exclusive being just a few weeks away, many are looking forward to seeing what this studio can do in the AAA scene. However, the company has also been embroiled in a couple of controversies, and It was recently announced that multiple fans have protested against the company's decisions.

Recently, it was announced that in Seoul, South Korea, several players from China protested in front of the Shift Up offices. However, the public discontent has nothing to do with Stellar Blade, But fans are angry about the implementation of a pay-to-win system in Goddess of Victory: Nikkea very popular mobile and PC title in Asia.

A couple of months ago, Shift Up revealed its plans to implement a unit copy system that would allow collectibles and gameplay upgrades to be unlocked for characters overshadowed by the newest and most powerful units available. Similar to the constellations of Genshin Impact, Goddess of Victory: Nikke players will need to spend jewels and characters that can only be obtained with a gacha system, in order to make use of the new mechanics.

As expected, the public did not react in a positive way, so in recent days they rented trucks with screens to project various messages in multiple languages, asking SHIFT UP to improve the quality of the game and not implement pay-to-win mechanics.

Although many players in Asia have pointed out that Shift Up is a studio capable of listening to its fans and making changes, At the moment it is unknown if the developers and managers will listen to the fans on this occasion. While this controversy had no impact in the West, this makes clear the company's popularity in Asia. On related topics, this would be the duration of Stellar Blade. Likewise, we'll tell you how this game is.

Editor's Note:

This is very common in free-to-play games. Gacha systems and aggressive monetization are routine issues, and although fans may protest, it is very likely that these ideas will be implemented in some form or another in the future.

