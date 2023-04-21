Friday, April 21, 2023, 7:29 p.m.



The delegates of the CC OO and UGT unions gathered this Friday before the headquarters of the AGRUPAL employers’ association for the blockade of the collective agreement for canned vegetables. In the Region of Murcia, this sector has 50 companies that employ more than 8,000 people.

Both unions consider the employer’s attitude “inappropriate” because it is the “only state agreement of 2022 without an agreement.” “The employer’s latest proposal was limited to insignificant salary increases that would imply a loss of purchasing power of 8.5% accumulated with respect to the differentials with the CPI, which would translate into a loss of more than 2,200 euros per year in the wages,” they say.

The concentration was attended by Vicente Canet, head of collective bargaining for CC OO State Industry, who stressed that the call for a national strike is not ruled out in the event that the collective agreement negotiations do not advance.