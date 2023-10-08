Two climate activists ran up to a beautiful Monet painting at the National Museum in Sweden on a recent Wednesday morning. They wanted to express the urgency of the environmental crisis that could turn the artist’s beautiful gardens in Giverny into a distant memory. So the young protesters followed what has become a familiar manual: sticking a hand to the artwork’s protective glass and smearing it with red paint.

Similar scenes have played out at more than a dozen museums over the past year, leaving cultural workers on edge and unsure of how to stop activists from targeting works of art. Meanwhile, security, preservation and insurance costs are growing, according to institutions that have suffered attacks.

In some cases, they are suing activists for damages. In February, Vienna prosecutors dropped their case against protesters who threw black liquid at a 1915 Klimt painting at the Leopold Museum, after protesters agreed to pay about $2,200 in damages for the cost of handling the painting. construction, cleaning and repair work on the gallery wall.

However, museum director Hans-Peter Wipplinger said the Leopold continues to feel the financial repercussions of the climate protest in November 2022. It has had to add two staff members to its entrance, increasing expenses by about $32,000. 800 dollars, while the price of more protective glass amounts to about 11 thousand dollars.

Museums try to be proactive, when budget allows. At the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, more security has been added to certain exhibits, including the current blockbuster exhibit, “Van Gogh’s Cypresses.” Lisa Pilosi, director of objects conservation, mentioned that all of the works — more than 40 paintings and lithographs — are behind protective glass. (Last year, protesters threw soup at a Van Gogh painting in London’s National Gallery.)

Per Hedström, the acting director of the National Museum of Sweden, said he is still calculating the cost of damages the government could seek by prosecuting the activists.

In June, Joanna Smith and Tim Martin, both 53, were charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and damage an exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington after smearing paint on a display case around “Little Ballerina 14 Years,” a beeswax sculpture by Edgar Degas, in April. Each charge carries a maximum legal sentence of five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Climate activists have called the sentence “unfairly harsh.”

Nearly two dozen employees worked to clean the gallery, examine the sculpture and repair its display case, which suffered about $2,400 worth of damage, said Kaywin Feldman, the director of the National Gallery.

“People always ask me: what the hell does Degas’ ‘The Little Dancer’ have to do with climate change?” he said. “Of course, the answer is ‘nothing.’”

By: ZACHARY SMALL