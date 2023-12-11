Doctors and nutrition specialists are like Cassandra, the princess of Troy who always predicted the future correctly but whom no one believed. They have been insisting for years that we adopt healthy habits to improve our health. Among these habits is a healthy diet, essential to maintain our weight and avoid – as much as possible – a host of diseases, from cancer to Alzheimer's. But there is no way. And the consequences are there.

The obesity epidemic is a reality. By 2035, 4 billion people, half of the world's population, could be obese or overweight. Among the little ones the situation is equally worrying. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of children and adolescents living with obesity has increased more than 10 times, from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016. And from that year to the present the situation has not improved.

One of those messages that experts repeat so much is to eat five servings of fruit and vegetables a day. They are about 400 grams. A lot? Not if we think that a serving of fruit is half an apple, a tangerine or a pear. If we talk about vegetables, four asparagus or half a carrot would be enough to reach the serving. Still, we don't do it. One way to help us achieve this is microgreens. Confined for some time to specialized stores or online businesses, they are increasingly present in supermarkets.

The researcher at the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of the Basque Country Laura Arellano explains what they are, their properties and their numerous advantages. The most commonly used seeds are basil, amaranth, broccoli, cabbage, cilantro, kohlrabi, spinach, peas, mustard, pak choi, parsley, radish, beet, arugula, sunflower seeds, shisho (perilla), red clover and buckwheat. .

What are they?



As their name suggests, they are small vegetables. “They measure between 3 and 10 centimeters and only have a portion of the stem, the cotyledons (embryonic leaves) and the first true leaves of the plant,” says the expert. They are obtained from vegetables and cereals and are harvested between days 7 and 21 after seed germination.

What do they contribute to our health?



Here comes the most important part. These small plants are very rich in such fundamental micronutrients as iron, zinc, potassium, calcium, manganese and selenium. They also have phytochemicals – chemical compounds produced by plants – such as ascorbic acid, phylloquinones, carotenoids, anthocyanins and glucosinolates. All of these substances are also found in the plants that we usually eat, but in microgreens they are present in greater quantities. “For example, red cabbage in the 'micro' version has 260 times more beta-carotene and 6 times more ascorbic acid than the mature plant per 100 grams of food,” highlights the UPV/EHU specialist.

These are not its only beneficial properties for our body. They also stand out for their high content of phenolic antioxidants. According to Arellano, “these secondary metabolites have been related to an improvement in metabolic activity – normally altered in cases of malnutrition – since they prevent the triggering of oxidation reactions from free radicals and reduce inflammation.” The champion in this competition would be broccoli. Often vilified for its flavor – it all depends on how it is cooked – it turns out that it multiplies by ten the amount of phenolic antioxidants present in other vegetables.

Against diseases



These small vegetables not only help maintain good health, but once we are sick, they are a boost for our bodies. Several studies with some of its varieties have shown that they have beneficial effects on obese people, with cardiovascular problems or diabetes.

Allies of the environment



As if all this were not enough, its value is equally high if we take into account the environmental aspect. It is not a secondary issue given the state of the planet. Its cultivation requires a very short growth period and less maintenance. This means that they need less water – between 158 and 236 times less, in the case of the already praised broccoli -, they do not need fertilizers, pesticides or large means of transportation for their distribution. In addition, they can be grown in many places because both their lighting and substrate needs are flexible.

And its flavor?



There remains one last aspect. Since it is evident that it is difficult for us to comply with medical advice, it does not hurt that the flavor of microgreens is attractive, which makes our task easier. That's how it is, according to the researcher. “They are small delicacies that provide great flavor and an interesting texture, as well as exotic aromas and colors.” They are usually used to add joy to salads or in stir-fries.