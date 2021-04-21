Last Saturday, a family from the Santa Fe town of La Rubia organized a 15-year party knowing that the quinceañera had tested positive in the coronavirus PCR test one day before the event.

After it became known that the teenager, her father, Cristian Coronel, and her mother, Mariana Taborda, were infected with Covid-19, many young people who attended the birthday were put in isolation preventively, although none had symptoms of the disease yet.

The birthday girl’s grandfather it also got infected, as reported by the communal president of La Rubia, Danilo Martinotti, to the CeresDiario portal.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor of San Cristóbal Hemilce Fisosore prosecuted the family based on article 205 of the Penal Code, which establishes that “anyone who violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic will be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years.”

Prosecutor Fissore prosecuted the family for violating article 205 of the Penal Code

For his part, school N ° 255 of Hersilia, attended by several guests of the party, issued a statement to report on the situation: “Messrs. Parents, from the local Samco inform us that yesterday a 15th birthday was held in the rural area of ​​La Rubia. The young woman who had her birthday and her family tested positive for Covid-19 “.

“The students of the College who attended the party are close contact, therefore must remain isolated and not go to the school ”, he added.

Regarding the health context, the province of Santa Fe is going through a delicate moment and suffers the consequences of the second wave of coronavirus. Without going any further, this Tuesday registered the highest number of infections since October 30, 2020, with 2,020 new infected, so the total number rose to 256,120 since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the province’s Ministry of Health reported that there are 318 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the general ward, while 210 are in intensive care

