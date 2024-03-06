A woman was linked to proceedings and faces charges of missing persons after stealing a newborn baby from a home in Pachuca, Hidalgo; In her case, she was known for drugging the infant's relatives to take her and other belongings.

The events occurred on January 25 of this year, when Nelly Jacqueline “N” or Nelly Janel “N”who worked as the minor's caregiver, took the child who was barely three days old from his mother's residence in the Renacimiento neighborhood.

He put his mother to sleep with tea

The event, registered in Criminal Case 105/2024, consists of the woman offering tea to the baby's mother, lulling her to sleep, while she remained in charge of the newborn. Upon waking up the next day, her mother discovered the absence of her son, as well as the loss of some personal items, including her cell phone, money, and her original birth record.

They arrested her in Edomex

The investigation, led by the Attorney General's Office of the State of Hidalgo, led to the discovery of the baby alive two days later, on Saturday, January 27, in the municipality of Valle de Chalco, State of Mexico.

On February 28, authorities from the Attorney General's Office of the State of Hidalgo, the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination and the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico detained Nelly Jacqueline “N” or Nelly Janel “N” in the municipality of Chalco, State of Mexico, based on an arrest warrant issued for his alleged participation in the crime of disappearance of persons committed by private individuals.

The woman was transferred to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico and later to Hidalgo, where she faced a legal process. After the continuation of the initial hearing on March 5, the control judge decided to link it to the process and dictated a period of three months for the complementary investigation.

According to the General Law on Forced Disappearance of Persons, Disappearance Committed by Individuals and the National Search System, the crime of disappearance committed by individuals carries a penalty of twenty-five to fifty years in prison and fines of four thousand to eight thousand days.

The precautionary measure of preventive detention was decreed for the accused, who will remain detained in the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) of Pachuca while the legal process continues.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.