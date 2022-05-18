Sinaloa.- The 178 public libraries from Sinaloa they need to become Technological Centers of Digital Innovation, proposed by Jesús Alfonso Ibarra Ramos, president of the Public Finance and Administration Commission, and Celia Jáuregui Ibarra, president of the Library Commission of the State Congress, to present the initiative that consists of providing them with internet, tablets and computer equipment.

When delivering the document to the Office of Parties of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, both legislators explained that the initiative was born since, before the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic, thousands of girls, boys, adolescents and adults did not have Internet access and information technology where you can take online classes and do homework.

“It is an initiative that comes to strengthen educationwhat we want is that children and any person, young person, adult or who likes to have information at hand, or who in due case does not have internet or does not have a tablet, computer or technological tool to access information, can go to the state libraries of any municipality and there they can provide you with the services you are looking for”, highlighted Ibarra Ramos.

For her part, the legislator of Movimiento Ciudadano stressed that this initiative comes to strengthen the public library system that operate in all the municipalities of Sinaloa.

“I think it is a very important initiative that strengthens our libraries with budgets to raise them to a technological level that our children in Sinaloa and all people in general have the right to have that facility. After the pandemic we saw the need for public schools to have tools so that all children in Sinaloa and all people can access this information in a technological way, ”she emphasized.

The reform to Article 4 of the Law of Libraries of the State of Sinaloa, proposes to redesign and carry out a restructuring of the libraries in order to convert them into Technological Centers of Digital Innovation, which, among other things, must be equipped with free internet, computer equipment, tablet so that anyone can access, manipulate and enhance the use of technologies.