Mexico City.- Almost all used disposable nappies end up in landfills or incinerated, so a trio of scientists from Japan’s Kitakyushu University proposed using them as a sand substitute in making low-cost building materials.

Generally, these cleaning products are made from wood pulp, cotton, viscose or rayon and plastics such as polyester, polyethylene and polypropylene, details a study published in “Scientific Reports”.

The researchers washed, dried, and shredded used disposable diapers. They then combined them with cement, sand, gravel and water to create six samples of concrete and mortar that they tested to measure how much pressure they could withstand without breaking.

According to the results, up to 8 percent of the sand used to make concrete and mortar materials could be replaced by crushed diapers without significantly diminishing the strength of those mixes.

The researchers led by Siswanti Zuraida suggest that with such used items it would be possible to create building materials in low- and middle-income countries.

However, a wide implementation required involving governments and waste treatment plants in the development of large-scale systems for the collection, sanitization and shredding of diapers.

Additionally, building regulations would have to be modified to allow the use of the new material.