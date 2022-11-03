GUADALAJARA, Jalisco 02-Nov-2022.-The program of Public work of Government of Jalisco proposed by the Governor Enrique Alfaro by 2023 it will cost 23 billion pesos, according to the Expenditure Budget Project for the following fiscal year, delivered by the Mandatory to the Congress.

One of the proposed items is the construction of the line 4 of Light Rail towards Tlajomulcowhich will be carried out under a co-investment model together with the federal government and the Private Initiative.

Of the 2 billion pesos What does it have to contribute to Jaliscoin the 2023 budget proposal, an item amounting to one thousand 324 million pesos was included within the budget of the Secretary of Transportation.

We recommend you read:

The total investment planned for the construction of the line 4 (L4) del Light Rail towards Tlajomulco amounts to 9 thousand 725 million pesos, of which 2 thousand million will be contributed by the Government of Jaliscoanother 2 billion by the Federation, and the remaining 5,725 million by a private company.

In the budget for Secretary of Transportation An item of 290 million pesos is also contemplated for the implementation of the “Train Control and Signaling System for Line 1 of the Guadalajara Light Rail” in the municipalities of Tlaquepaque, Guadalajara and Zapopan.

The Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) foresees a total budget of 13 thousand 58 million pesos for next year, of which 403 million would be reserved for the construction of the Regional Cancer Hospital in Zapopan362 million pesos of the Eastern Civil Hospital and 118 million for the Fray Antonio Mayor Hospital.

The third stage of the project called Jalisco Networkthrough which it is intended to expand free Internet coverage throughout the Entitywould have a budget of 700 million pesos for 2023, while for the construction, reconstruction and periodic maintenance of roads and bridges in the State of Jalisco, 2 thousand 205 million pesos are being budgeted.

On Tuesday, the Governor sent the local congress the 2023 economic package with a proposal for Expenses budget which amounts to 158 thousand 630 million pesos.

The increase would be 15 percent considering that the budget for 2022 approved and published in the Official Newspaper The State of Jalisco it amounted to 137 thousand 286 thousand pesos.