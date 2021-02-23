In recent years, when society has been hit by some violent acts, it has been characteristic to blame video games and their character for their origin, and it seems that the question of prohibiting the sale of adult-style video games has returned to come to the fore in the last hours.

Over the past few weeks, the city of Chicago has suffered a multitude of car thefts, prompting a Democratic state representative from the South to propose ban the sale of Grand Theft Auto and other violent games in the US. The promoter of this proposal has been Marcus Evan Jr., who, as he points out Chicago.Suntimes, intends to prohibit the sale to anyone of those video games that «represent psychological damage»Including«motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present«.

They propose to ban the sale of Grand Theft Auto and other violent games in the US

According to Evans, «ehe bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we are experiencing in our communities ». An idea that was promoted mainly by Early Walker, which contacted several legislators to ban the sale of video games that showed similarities to local incidents of car theft, such as Grand Theft Auto.

I feel like this game has become a big problem on this spectrum. When you compare the two, you see stark similarities when it comes to these car thefts.

Furthermore, the bill also changes the definition of a “violent video game” to one in which players “control a character within the video game who is encouraged to perpetuate human violence in which the player kills or otherwise causes serious physical or psychological harm to another human or animal«.

At the moment it is not known how this proposal will end, but what there is no doubt is that, once again, video games are peppered with issues that could have nothing to do with them.