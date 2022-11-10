Mexico City (Diana Gante) – In order for Mexico to meet the goals endorsed in the Paris Agreement must adjust their Nationally Determined Contributions (NCD)proposed the organization Climate Initiative of Mexico (ICM).

Currently, the goal established by Mexico contemplates the unconditional reduction of 22 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The proposal is that this goal be raised to 30 percent, which would require an estimated investment of 105 thousand 640 million dollars by 2030, said Adrián Fernández, general director of ICM.

In the same way, it is proposed to raise the conditioned emissions goal from 36 to 47 percent, which requires international financial support for its fulfillment and to explain in a timely manner how the resources would be used, he added. In this case, the specialist added, the financing cost would be 255 thousand 997 million dollars.

Total greenhouse gas emissions estimated for 2021 are 757.4 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and are expected to grow 1.6 percent annual average to reach 872.8 million in 2030.

In order to ensure that Mexico complies with its international agreements, it is essential that the Government establish public policies in sectors with higher emissions, aligned with mitigation and efficiency actions, he explained.

“The big problem for Mexico is that in order to move forward in this we need two big things: one, to show the world that we are making correct public policies, and we don’t have that, and, two, that we already have detailed and transparent analyzes of that decarbonization route to show the world why we need money to invest in. We need good public policies, detailed analysis and a lot of transparency.

“Here is the map, the measures and how much they are going to help us, that is why it is essential that in areas such as energy implement different policies than those that have been undertaken so far, otherwise not only are we not going to reduce emissions, but we could increase them,” said Fernandez.

For example, in the electricity sector, the measure with the main mitigation potential is the establishment of actions and incentives for the significant increase in solar and wind power generation capacity. This effort could reduce about 30 million tons of CO2e during the current decade.

With large-scale solar PV, 26.9 gigawatts could be installed by 2030, implying a reduction of 17.2 million tons of CO2 by 2030.

While the generation capacity with wind power can reach 17.5 gigawatts, which would reduce up to almost 12 million CO2 by 2030, he explained.