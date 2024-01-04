According to information from The CIU, in Mexico there are 140.9 million mobile telephone lines. Of these, 82.5% are prepaid and the rest are postpaid. It is no secret that cell phone recharges are a big business that does not completely benefit the user. Thus, Alcántara Martínez, deputy of the Labor Party, has launched a proposal for the refills do not have an expiration date.

Specifically, Martínez has indicated that the Communications and Transportation Commission creates a reform to the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law, which obliges operators not to suspend benefits due to the validity of. This is what he said about it:

“This situation is detrimental to users and allows abusive practices by telecommunications companies that reduce the validity of recharges and condition the payment of unused balance. This problem is not exclusive to the country; “In other countries they have already carried out the corresponding reforms to put an end to the abusive practices of imposing validity on the recharges of mobile telephone services.”

The deputy wants this to go beyond simply the validity, since he has also indicated that the benefits that were not used at the time, are permanent. That is, if in a month you used only 1 GB of browsing out of the 5 GB that your plan has, you can use the other 4 GB permanently, this plus the normal content that you receive month after month.

However, this is easier said than done, since this is the third proposal of this type in recent years. In 2020, a similar initiative accused Telcel, Movistar and AT&T of “stealing” from users with the validity of recharges. For its part, in 2021 the validity period was called an “arbitrary practice.” In this way, it is not a guarantee that the proposal of the Labor Party deputy will become a reality.

We can only wait to see what the reaction to this proposal will be.. On related topics, research reveals which is the best internet plan in Mexico. Likewise, the CFE launched its own mobile internet.

Editor's Note:

It is true that monthly payment and prepaid cell phones have become more expensive in recent years. Although there are cases where it can be argued that these types of services have to be paid monthly, as is the case with plans with cell phone included, there are others where this does not make much sense, and stick to a time limit. it's ridiculous.

Via: Government of Mexico