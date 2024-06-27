Chihuahua, Chih.- With the aim of combating the climatic circumstances of the region and contributing to a balance of the environment in Chihuahua, the Morena deputy Benjamín Carrera Chávez presented an initiative so that all buildings have a green area or vegetation cover, which would future will generate better climatic conditions in Chihuahua.

The legislator proposed establishing regulations on urban constructions, which mandatory include a minimum vegetation cover of 20 percent of the total area of ​​the land. Within this plant cover, at least one tree must be planted for every 20 square meters, using for this purpose endemic species from the region with low water consumption.

He explained that given the current weather conditions, as well as deforestation, forest fires, unsustainable production processes, uncontrolled urbanization and the construction of infrastructure without a perspective of environmental conservation, it has caused an absence of green areas, humidity and rain, which is why it is It is urgent to address the issue, with a vision for the future.

He recalled that vegetation helps reduce soil erosion caused by wind and water, a vital function in regions where the soil is particularly fragile, so increasing vegetation cover plays a crucial role in desert and semi-arid areas such as the state of Chihuahua.

Carrera Chávez mentioned that although there are regulations such as the Forest Law of the State of Chihuahua that promote the conservation of vegetation in forest properties, it is necessary to extend these regulations to urban areas and new constructions, and he also gave as examples similar actions that have been applied in other desert cities in the United States, such as Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada, where there are strict regulations requiring the inclusion of green areas and native plants in new construction.

In this sense, he maintained that action must be taken immediately, and regulation through legal instruments regarding the vegetation coverage in all constructions, which would result in not only being aligned with the best international practices, but also would strengthen compliance with existing national laws and regulations.