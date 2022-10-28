The Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru, Claudia Davilaannounced this Thursday that it will present at the Congress a bill so that aggressors and victims of gender violence wear electronic bracelets that emit an alarm to prevent them from being close.

Dávila explained through a statement from his office that this legislative initiative proposes that the bracelets not be conspicuous, but “repellent to each other”, so that they issue an alert every time they the aggressor approaches the victims.

“This would effectively prevent the aggressor from approaching the victim and thus we can also prevent levels of violence,” he said.

Dávila maintained that, sometimes, the investigation processes do not dictate preventive detention for the aggressors and that, for this reason, “the proposal indicates that they must necessarily use shackles so that the victim be safe“.

“We already have the prepared proposal, we are going to present it to Congress because there has to be a legal framework for the judges to act in that direction,” he insisted.

The minister stressed that cases of femicide and gender violence are “alarming” in the country and stressed that the response must be comprehensive and focus primarily on prevention.

Along these lines, he explained that his sector is carrying out a system of house-to-house visits to victims who are at the stage of attempted femicide.

“We are activating this mechanism because there is international evidence that shows that it works, that the aggressor feels watched and that the victim also feels protected,” he asserted.

On the other hand, Dávila reported that he is preparing an action of unconstitutionality against the law of shared possession approved by insistence in Parliament.

This law, which has caused rejection by feminist organizations and human rights defenders, automates shared custody in divorce or separation processes without agreement, which is seen by some sectors as a potential tool used by aggressors to re-victimize women. mothers and children victims of violence.

“We consider that it seriously violates the rights of children and despite all the efforts we have made to explain this issue, the logic of why the judge has to see case by case and focus on the specific situation of is has not been understood. family and that child to make a decision,” Dávila said.

EFE