For months now New York City has been denouncing the crisis it faces due to the enormous number of migrants who are arriving to the territory in search of changing their permanence status in the United States. The situation has led authorities to create shelters in places such as hotels, school gyms and temporary camps. But now It has reached the point of proposing a curfew.

According to information from Telemundo, A city councilman is proposing imposing a curfew on migrant shelters. The initiative was launched in response to complaints from some Big Apple residents who live near the shelters. And in the face of protests that have demanded the closure of accommodation centers.

Some statements collected by the media reveal divided opinions. There are those who share that a measure like a curfew will only reflect that the city does not have the necessary resources to manage the crisis and provide dignity to migrants; while others believe that if migrants have no reason to go out at night, for example to go to work, they should remain in closed shelters.

It is worth mentioning that for now it is only a proposal that has not had a response, but it is based on the policies that are carried out. in homeless shelters where the curfew starts at 11 p.m.

New York is experiencing a crisis due to the number of migrants

New York has registered a new record of migrants. Just last August, Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to house up to 2,000 migrants at a shelter on Randall Island. However, it was not enough and the number of people continues to grow.

New York Mayor Eric Adams. See also Psychiatrist killed, her partner: "The fault of the Basaglia law". The shocking tales Photo: Instagram @nycmayor

One of the reasons why the problem has worsened is that other states such as Texas have allocated funds to transport migrants out of their town to so-called sanctuary cities, including New York.

It is recorded that more than 161,000 migrants have arrived and requested support from the authorities since the spring of 2002, so The mayor's office has already declared a crisis due to the lack of shelters to house the migrants and the governor has repeatedly requested additional funds from the Federal Government.