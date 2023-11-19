They propose eliminating commissions on balance inquiries and cash withdrawals at ATMs

The deputy Juan Isaías Bertín Sandoval, from Morena, has presented an initiative that seeks to modify article 4 Bis of the Law for the Transparency and Regulation of Financial Serviceswith the aim of prohibiting financial institutions from charging users fees for “balance inquiry operations and cash withdrawals at ATMs.”

The proposal, currently in the hands of the Finance and Public Credit Commission for opinion, proposes an addition to article 4 Bis, incorporating section d) to section III of said law.

The document establishes that, within a maximum period of 180 days from the entry into force of the decree, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) must promote the necessary agreements between financial entities to comply with this reform.

Furthermore, it is established that the Banxicothe CNBV and the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) must promote transparency among financial institutions through publication of existing interbank commissions and corresponding income.

The legislator argues in his explanatory statement that financial entities obtain various incomes, including interbank commissions.

It is highlighted that these commissions are charged to clients for the provision of general services and operational procedures, including the withdrawal of cash and checking the balance at ATMs of other financial institutions.

The document states thatIn the first quarter of 2018, the bank recorded commission income that amounted to 38,665 million pesos.

Of this amount, 218 million were part of 85,698 claims for commissions that users did not recognize, evidencing a lack of awareness on the part of users about the charges imposed on them by banks.

Bertín Sandoval highlights that the seven largest banks in Mexico obtain more than 30 percent of their total income from commissions, a figure higher than that of other countries such as the United States, Spain and Canada, where it does not exceed 20 percent.

The legislator mentions that more than 5.5 million debit card users carry out daily operations in the 58,991 available ATMs, representing 99.2 percent of the operations and exceeding 4 billion pesos annually.

The deputy emphasizes that, although the Banxico has implemented measures to reduce and eliminate commissions, it is crucial to continue improving these practices for the benefit of users.

Furthermore, the lack of detailed information by Banxico and Condusef on the income derived from the collection of commissions by financial entity or as a whole stands out.

The initiative has the support of 25 deputies of the parliamentary groups of Morena, PT and PVEM.