Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.- The controversial issue of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has resonated at the publishers’ meeting that preceded the start of the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair.

Invited to open the forum prior to the book meeting that is taking place these days and until November 12 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Núria Cabutí, CEO of the publishing giant Penguin Random House, has proposed how this technological tool can change the way in which stamps make books.

“On the one hand, I see many opportunities in the editorial operations part; (AI) can help correct a text more quickly, layout it. All this can be of great help,” said the Catalan in an interview with media in Spanish during his first visit to the fair that serves as the epicenter of Arabic letters for a couple of weeks.

However, Cabutí also urged his colleagues to be very cautious and analyze what AI can mean for the creative industries, for the content part; although she herself says she does not believe that human creativity will be surpassed by that of the machine.

“Knowing that it is true that a person with AI tools is going to be more efficient, more productive, than a person without them. But I believe that it is not going to replace the human being, but rather it is going to be a complement; it will to be AI and the human being, both working together,” he remarked.

In addition to this, perhaps the most ambitious thing is the intention of Penguin Random House, a firm with a presence in nine countries and which already aims at an exchange of literary values ​​with the Arab world, to make it transparent if its contents are being used in the development of AI and, if applicable, that the corresponding payment is made for such rights.

“Right now what our company wants is that AI models, if they use intellectual property content to train, then there should be transparency; that it be known and that it be remunerated, that permission be requested and that it be remunerated. This is what it is. very important,” Cabutí stressed.

Against corrections and cancellation

Among the issues that concern her union at the moment, Núria Cabutí refers to the concern about the so-called “cancel culture”, specifically the tendency to correct works from the past in order to make them politically correct for the current times.

An example is the case of what happened with some titles by children’s author Roal Dahl, who died three decades ago, to which the publisher Puffin Books recently made modifications in relation to issues such as weight, gender, mental health, violence or race, seeking to be respectful of all sensitivities (Reform 02/21/2023).

In this regard, the position of the CEO of Penguin Random House is firm: “We as a publishing group decided to maintain its original edition.”

“I think that we must be able to be critical, to put ourselves in the context of how that work was written, and even if it is children’s literature, we do not have to change the texts,” Cabutí highlighted.

“And we also denounce all the part that is happening in the United States of banned books. That in the 21st century books are banned in a society like the American one is really quite an implausible thing,” he added. “So, we really advocate freedom of expression; of course, always with respect, but that there really is freedom of expression.”

…And they display muscle in the FIL

Unlike Sharjah, in whose book fair Penguin Random House has only been present through the words of its CEO, Núria Cabutí, the label is preparing its firm annual participation in the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

“I go to Guadalajara every year because for us it is the most important fair in Latin America, in which we have a very prominent presence, and there we always have authors, editors and many activities,” said Cabutí.

This year, in which the European Union will be the guest of honor, such a massive display will happen again through two large stands, one aimed at adults and the other for children.

“We anticipate that this fair is going to be very important in terms of public attendance. And the truth is that what we want is again to have maximum interaction with readers, and we achieve that through having a large stand where we do many signatures,” highlighted the Catalan.

“So we will have many authors signing, I believe that throughout the 12 days that the fair lasts there will be more than perhaps 400 authors; and we will have many events with readers to explain their book. So we are very excited, very excited” , she continued, particularly excited about the future presence of Spain in the FIL, next year, and of Barcelona, ​​in 2025.