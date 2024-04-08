Recently, there was a legislative initiative in the Chamber of Deputies with the objective of create a new social program for the elderly, through which it is intended to promote the digital inclusion of this age group.

According to the initiative that is being promoted by the Citizen Movement (MC) deputy, Óscar Octavio Moguel Ballado, proposes that the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) be empowered to design the Program for the Digital Inclusion of Older Adults.

In this way, the Program for the Digital Inclusion of Older Adults will have the purpose of establishing different models, initiatives, actions and projects that facilitate the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) for knowledge and learning. digital.

“In order to close this digital gap and guarantee complete digital inclusion, it is essential to comprehensively address these aspects, considering the diversity of skills, knowledge and experiences within the older adult population,” said the Emecista deputy in his proposal for reform to the Law on the Rights of Older Adults.

They propose a NEW SOCIAL PROGRAM for older adults; What does it consist of?/Photo: Freepik

It should be noted that among the objectives of the proposed legislative reform in favor of the elderly, and which involves the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), is the digital training for learning and knowledge of training competencies and digital skills for people aged 60 and over.

In addition to the above, the promotion of the responsible use of information technologies in daily life and awareness of the risks related to their use is also contemplated.

It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, the operations of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) are suspended due to the electoral campaigns, which began on March 1 of this year, for the federal elections that will take place next Sunday. June 2, 2024, so it will not be until election day when the issuance of the discount card resumes.