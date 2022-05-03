Guamuchil.- The Mochomos MTB Club of Guamúchil join the activity day Pro Collection of the Red Cross. This outstanding sports group will carry out next Sunday the so-called Great bike ride for the benefit of the Red Cross Guamúchi delegationl. The invitation to family life on wheels is open for children and adults. This event has the full support of the Municipality of Salvador Alvarado, in particular by the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic, as well as the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture. The tour will take place from 07:30 in the morning with departure and arrival point in front of the Cuesta de la Higuera gas station. The route will be approximately 30 kilometers, going back and forth to the Ciénega de Casal. On the way to help the cyclists, there will be three strategic hydration points. During the tour there will be surveillance and support from the Red Cross aid bodies at all times, as well as riders from the Mochomos Club who will collaborate in the shelter. The organizing group clarifies that in this family event with a good cause, all types of bicycles will be accepted. Each participating cyclist must contribute the fee of at least 50 pesos for the benefit of the Red Cross collection. María de los Ángeles Gurrola, the current president of the Mochomos MTB Club, said that all the members of the Mochomos Club feel committed and satisfied to be able to support this cause, and will even try to institute it for the coming years and make it bigger. The invitation has already been extended to well-known cycling clubs in other cities and a good number of runners are expected. The call is also to all the families of Angostura and Mocorito. For his part, Mr. José Luis Giusti Lugo, the current president of the Guamúchil Red Cross board of trustees, thanks the altruistic detail of the Mochomos Club riders for leading this event that supports the 2022 collection. “Just like the people who supported the event of the planes last Sunday, we hope to have a good participation in this cycling gathering and other upcoming activities” explains Mr. Giusti Lugo. For his part, Pedro Urias, one of the cyclists from the Mochomos Club, also left the invitation open and congratulated the willingness of all those who have joined to support this cycling coexistence or family outing. He said that with this, in addition to supporting the Red Cross, the use of bicycles is also promoted and family recreation is encouraged.