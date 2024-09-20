Ciudad Juárez.- In Parajes de San José, a series of temporary workshops have been launched with the aim of promoting labor inclusion and developing practical skills in the population by the Secretariat of Human Development and Common Good of the State Government (DHyBC).

These workshops will cover areas such as electricity, plumbing and carpentry, and will be implemented on a rotating basis. It is expected that at least 200 people will participate in them, reported Sergio Acosta, Undersecretary of DHyBC.

The idea behind this strategy is to offer a variety of options, thus avoiding saturation of the local labour market in a single sector, which could result in an excess of workers in certain specialties and a lack of opportunities in others.

The main focus of these activities is the creation of an environment of cooperation and solidarity among neighbors.

“Social integration is essential to improve the quality of life of the community, and to do so we seek to involve all sectors of the population,” said the state official.

“These workshops aim not only to teach practical skills, but also to build ties between participants, promoting a dynamic of cooperation,” he added.

To achieve these goals, the plan is to establish 10 community councils that will serve as platforms to identify and address the specific needs of residents, the official said.

Each council will be formed in different areas of Parajes de San José, where a diagnosis will be carried out to reflect the demographic reality of the community.

“Recent studies have revealed that, although some community centers have a high concentration of older people, almost 50 percent of the population is under 25 years old,” Acosta said.

“This situation has changed due to the return of families to the area, which has altered the dynamics of coexistence and the needs of residents,” he added.

A highlight of this approach is that workshops and activities will not necessarily take place at the community center.

The aim is to leverage alliances with various institutions and community spaces, such as churches and gyms, to carry out activities where they are most needed, he said.

This will allow a greater number of people to participate and benefit from the initiatives, facilitating access to the opportunities offered.

In the field of labour inclusion, specific programmes are developed for people with disabilities.

The Ministry of Social Development established agreements with local companies to facilitate the integration of these people into the workforce.

Training in skills such as massage therapy is offered, which can lead to employment opportunities in specific sectors.

“With the creation of community councils, the implementation of temporary workshops and job inclusion programs, it is expected that these actions will contribute to improving the living conditions of residents and building a stronger and more resilient social fabric,” concluded the state official.