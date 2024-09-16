Ciudad Juarez.- First aid helps save lives and prevent physical and psychological complications after an accident, the federal Ministry of Health reported. On World First Aid Day, which is commemorated on the second Saturday of September, it is essential that people who provide this help are trained to take vital signs, keep the airways clear, check if the person is breathing, stabilize the spine, control bleeding and be on call until they are transferred to a medical service. The urgent therapeutic techniques and measures applied to victims of accidents, disasters or sudden illnesses must be aimed at saving lives until specialized treatment is available. “It is not a medical treatment, only immediate support is provided at the scene of the accident, using tools that are at hand,” it was indicated. The main tool to care for a person is cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), when a person has stopped breathing or their heart has stopped beating. This maneuver combines chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to start breathing again so that the brain receives oxygenated blood, the federal agency announced. If the person has convulsions, it is necessary to remove anything that prevents him from breathing; if it is a burn, wash him superficially with water. In case of a fracture, he must not move. Emergency services must be activated in situations such as loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing, chest or abdominal pain, heavy bleeding, convulsions and possible poisoning. The Heimlich maneuver is a first aid procedure performed to help a person who is drowning and is conscious. It is applied when the upper airways are obstructed by an object, such as food or a toy. The main accidents are falls, fractures, burns, drowning, poisoning, traffic accidents that can occur anywhere such as at home, school, avenues, parks and at work, the institution indicated. The ministry recommended that people who do not have knowledge of first aid or the necessary tools refrain from trying to help, as they may cause further harm. It indicated that the commemoration of this day is an opportunity to promote and acquire knowledge in first aid.