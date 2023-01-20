Mexico.- To promote the Presidential candidacy of Adán Augusto López Hernándezthis week began to distribute in the Cuauhtémoc City Hall of Mexico City, a newspaper without registration in which the Secretary of the Interior is identified as natural successor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The post is titled “People’s August”a promotion that can be classified as illegal.

“The number two’as Adán Augusto is known in political circles, is considered the most trusted man of President López Obrador,” the seven-page newspaper said.

“Because of his efficiency in negotiating key reforms, hePeople consider him the natural successor to López Obrador“He adds, although it is dated last November, before the Opposition in Congress rejected the President’s constitutional electoral reform.

The front page of the newspaper that is advertised as “national in scope” is a photograph of the November 27 march that López Obrador called for his self-support, where the Secretary of the Interior appears with the President.

Inside pages, the publication that this Thursday was distributed house by house by brigadistas that they limited themselves to handing it over, the results of the AMLO government and the deputy from Mexico City, Temístocles Villanueva, stand out, although the qualities of the head of Segob stand out more, supposedly to reach political agreements on insecurity or lack of water, and assures that he has the support of the governors.

“For weeks, governors of the PAN and MC questioned the constitutional reform on security. The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, surprises with his response: ‘Our differences cannot oppose the good of the Nation’ (sic)”, he assures .

According to the newspaper, the Governors of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro; Baja California Sur, Víctor Castro, and Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedoya, have already defined López Augusto as his presidential candidate in Morena.

Since last July, the National Electoral Institute has called on the Morenista “corcholatas”, as López Obrador calls them, to stop their proselytism. On January 5, the President asked that citizens not be saturated with propaganda or use public resources.

“That an authentic, true democracy can be established in our country, that people’s poverty is not trafficked, that citizens are not bombarded with advertising,” he said.

But the President has taken advantage of his conferences and public events to support those he calls his “brothers” and attack the Opposition.

