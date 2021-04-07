The Department of Education of the City of Abarán is going to carry out a series of actions framed within the project ‘Acompaña’, financed by the Department of Education and Culture and the European Social Fund, whose purpose is to reduce absenteeism and school dropout of students Township.

The actions are aimed at improving access to learning, improving self-esteem and motivation for studies and involving families in the education and training of their children. The program is intended for students between the ages of 6 and 16.