The problem of the lack of infrastructure on land plots allocated to large families will be resolved after the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergei Neverov, reports RIA News…

According to the official, large families really often face the fact that the land plots allocated to them cannot be used for their intended purpose: there are no communications, and there is no necessary infrastructure around. Neverov said that sometimes citizens cannot even get to the property allocated to them, and “there is no question of electricity.” “In addition, people also received fines for not using land for housing,” added the vice speaker.

Neverov expressed confidence that after Putin’s words, the government will give the regions the tools to include territories in national development projects. During the press conference, the President promised to provide infrastructure for the villages in which land plots are allocated for large families. The head of state noted that funds are already being allocated, but it is necessary to include the needs of the villages in the programs.

Putin also said that the state is going to deal with infrastructure projects as part of the program for the social development of the countryside. The President recalled that many national projects are also focused on villages. The implementation of projects, according to the head of state, will have a positive impact on the social well-being of people.