BRT-1 will begin operations before the end of the year, was the commitment made by Santiago de la Peña, Secretary General of Government, during the governor’s last visit to this border.

“Work is already underway at the stations, doing tests without passengers,” and “this will surely be intensified during the month of October, so that as soon as the stations are ready to receive passengers, we can begin to provide the service,” said de la Peña. “We are working to first diagnose and then rehabilitate the BRT-1 stations, which had already been in use and the project was subsequently abandoned,” said the state official. “We are already working with the stations that had been vandalized and we hope that by the end of the year the people of Juarez will be able to enjoy service, just as they do with the BRT-2,” added the secretary. In addition to the physical infrastructure, the Government plans to integrate advanced technologies into the BRT-1 system. This would include the installation of traffic management systems and real-time information for passengers. These systems will allow users to receive updates on bus schedules and any possible delays, thus improving the travel experience. Plans have also been developed for the training of the staff who will operate the system in order to guarantee an efficient and professional service. According to news reports, the semi-mass transportation system, previously called ViveBus, began in 2013 with 37,000 daily passengers and by 2016, the BRT-1 had accumulated 48,000 users; however, mainly for financial reasons, the service declined until it stopped working completely.

Final stages

“This BRT-1 line was abandoned by previous state administrations, now it is up to this administration of Governor Maru Campos to do the same to give the citizens a decent transportation, which the people of Juarez deserve,” said the official. According to government reports, the infrastructure works have progressed according to the planned schedule, with the construction teams focused on completing the final phases of the project. “The possibility of starting with an express service is being evaluated, like the one some of you are already familiar with,” said de la Peña. “These are the ones that skip stations to make mobility faster, and then start putting all the BRT-1 stations into operation,” he added. The Secretary General of Government asked the citizens to be patient so that the stations and the service are enabled as promised: “I believe that in this case patience pays off, as they say, then the inconveniences are temporary and the results are permanent,” he added. “In this case, rehabilitating the stations is what has taken us the most work. There are some that have been vandalized to the point that the wiring has been stolen, so we have to rewire everything, so that they have electricity,” said the official. “We must be very responsible and work basically on two fronts: first, stabilize the operation of the BRT-2, that has to be working like clockwork to undertake the other project; and second, when it is ready, we will begin with the BRT-1,” concluded the state official.

