Ciudad Juarez.– Through a meeting with the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), the National Institute of Migration (INM) committed to allowing passage through Mexico to people who have an appointment managed through the CBP One digital application.

The CBP One application is an option that the United States Government has offered to migrants since January 2023 to enter their country in a regular manner, after registering and waiting for a date and time through eight ports along the border with Mexico.

According to official data from the US Government, during the first ten months of fiscal year 2024, CBP agents processed 75,924 people through the El Paso Field Operations Office, most through a CBP One appointment; however, other migrants have told El Diario and organizations that during their journey to this border, INM agents have torn up their documents or taken away their cell phones, with which they can prove their appointment.

One of them was José Alberto, a Venezuelan from the LGBTI+ community who said he lost the opportunity to enter the United States through an official port of entry because federal agents from the INM took all his belongings, including the phone where he had proof of the appointment granted by the neighboring country to enter.

“They took my phone. They took everything from me (…) I got (the CBP One appointment) for March 19, I was asking for it along the way, I keep going up, cleaning car windows, earning my money, because I am poor,” said the man who was detained in southern Mexico and then released at 3:00 in the morning without his belongings.

Through a press release, the INM reported that the head of the United States Border Patrol, Jason Owens, the INM commissioner, Francisco Garduño Yáñez, and their respective work teams met to coordinate operational actions within the framework of the entry into force of the CBP One application in the states of Tabasco and Chiapas.

Since the process began operating through the app – in January 2023 – until Thursday, August 22, 2024, people could only request a CBP One appointment from northern and central Mexico, but since Friday, August 23, foreign migrants can also wait in Tabasco and Chiapas to get an appointment before traveling north, while Mexicans can stay anywhere in the country.

Given the change in the use of the application by the Joe Biden administration, the INM assured that it will allow transit in national territory to migrants who have a CBP One appointment to travel to the eight entry points located in Matamoros, Reynosa and Nuevo Laredo in Tamaulipas; Piedras Negras, Coahuila; Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; Nogales, Sonora; Mexicali and Tijuana, Baja California. (Hérika Martínez Prado)

