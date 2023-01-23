Mexico City (Diana Gante) – By 2030, the PET collection rate for recycling, in national territory, is expected to be 80 percent.said Jorge Chahin, president of the Organization in Favor of the Circular Economy (OFEC).

As for the rest of the plastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC and polystyrenethe collection rate is expected to reach 45 percent for the indicated term.

Currently, in Mexico almost 2 million tons of plastics are recycled, of which PET recycling is around 22.1 percent.

The plastic that is most recycled is polyethylene with 51.2 percent and polypropylene in third with 18.2 percent.

With this, it is expected that in 2030 the plastics that are being produced have at least 30 percent recycled materials.

Chahin explained that the goal is to get closer to a complete circular economy for plastics, whose ideal scenario is to recycle all the plastics that are produced.

“So far, we are making management plans with the state and federal governments so that the entire industry is responsible, the goal is that if we produce 100 tons, the same 100 tons will return,” he explained.

He said that all packaging must be 100 percent recyclable, reusable and/or compostable.

However, he pointed out that one of the most important challenges is the education of society regarding the handling of various plastics since they are valuable products.

For example, just as PET is collected and marketed, it can be done with bags or other plastics.

In the case of the compostable, he considered that it is not the solution “because we do not take advantage of it and recycle it as it should, that is not the solution, it is a highly effective technology but we lose money, the point is to reuse it over and over again once these plastics and when they come to an end they go into the thermo-valorization plants, we want to recycle”.

“The point is that we have to educate people to refuse, to reuse. For example, we are also investing to put fewer materials in the bags, to make them thinner, up to 40 or 50 percent, half the material, but with greater resistance,” he said.